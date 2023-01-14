After 22 years on the board of QDO and eastAUSmilk, James Geraghty retired as a director on December 31, 2022.
EastAUSmilk will not be the same without James and all staff and directors are all extremely grateful for everything that James has done during his long stint on the board.
James is very passionate about the dairy industry and all dairy farmers and is especially passionate about representing and looking after the interests of dairy farmers in North Queensland.
By a considerable margin, the North Queensland dairy industry is the most engaged group in the industry, and this is in large part due to James.
James has always focused on what is best for dairy farmers and has always been honest, thorough and considered with everything he does and says.
He has been a great help to me personally and also to the eastAUSmilk president, Matt Trace. His knowledge and attitude will be sorely missed at eastAUSmilk.
I haven't always agreed with everything that James says. But I always know that James will be upfront with me and do and say what he thinks is right in the interests of dairy farmers and eastAUSmilk.
I admit on several occasions I have been wrong, and I have learnt from James, which I am grateful for.
I will also miss the array of colourful North Queensland stories from James especially those about guns and tree kangaroos. And I will miss James' favourite saying which is "we are different in North Queensland".
A big welcome to the board for Glen Drury. Glen is a very highly respected farmer from Malanda in North Queensland who I'm sure will be an asset on the eastAUSmilk board.
And I am confident James will assist Glen any time Glen wants some advice or help.
