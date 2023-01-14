North Queensland Register
Long-serving director James Geraghty retires from eastAUSmilk board

By Eric Danzi, Eastausmilk Co Ceo
January 14 2023 - 11:00am
James Geraghty has retired as a director after 22 years on the board of QDO and eastAUSmilk. Picture supplied

After 22 years on the board of QDO and eastAUSmilk, James Geraghty retired as a director on December 31, 2022.

