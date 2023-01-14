Imagining the world in 50 years time

Happy 2023! When I was a youngster 50 years ago, I imagined that year would be a time when we'd all be using hovercrafts to zoom effortlessly above the landscape.
I dreamed of teleporting myself to anywhere around the world.
I can't remember now what my inspiration was for such a grand vision.
Was it The Jetsons TV comedy? That's unlikely - research a la the instant encyclopedia of the internet (now, something like that never entered my head back then - books were books were books) tells me that series was created in 1962 and only ran for one season before being revived in 1985.
We got black-and-white ABC TV in 1974 and it was only turned on for sensible things like the news, so I doubt that's where my ideas about the future came from.
It's more likely it was fuelled by man first stepping onto the surface of the moon four years earlier, in 1969, and all the space travel and speculation that wrought.
I was absolutely enchanted when lessons were suspended and we were all called into the library at the Blackall State School to watch the moon landing as a whole school community.
I could hardly see the blurry screen at the front of the room, or understand what was being said, but I gasped when that foot went down off the ladder onto the moon's surface.
That made dreams real.
According to a modern commentator writing for Smithsonian Magazine, the world of The Jetsons showed people with very few concerns about disrupting the status quo politically or socially, but instead showed them a technologically advanced culture.
Have our technological dreams caught up with our expectations these days? When I ask friends to imagine the world in 50 years' time, now it's more about divisions in society, geopolitics and people talking but not listening.
Feelings of entitlement - the question of what's it going to do for me, and suggesting that it's up to the government to fix everything - seem more pervasive.
Why is that? Fifty years ago we were all too willing to put our hand up to try and fix something, when all we had was a wireless broadcasting news bulletins, papers and mail delivered weekly, and cars that barely knew what four-wheel-drive was, and that wound down windows for air-conditioning.
These days, kids fly to and from boarding school; gaming is an addiction they have to be prised away from, and if you haven't watched a year's worth of a TV series in one binge, you're a backwards human being.
The understanding of what technology can deliver is more uninspiring than 50 years ago, and our vision for society is more self-centred. Did technology do that?
I watched a movie this week, The Menu, that I described to a friend as Masterchef on steroids. Two of its features were pretentiousness and pretence.
By coincidence, another friend asked me if influencers were likely to come back post-COVID. Can these be the defining features of our age?
So, what does your world of 2073 look like? Are you living on Mars and growing plant-based proteins in special greenhouses, to express ship back to Earth?
Are we still speaking English and using choppers and bikes to muster our cattle into the yards, for a road train to collect to take to the port and be loaded onto a boat for a destination overseas?
Are you still teaching your kids in a home classroom with on-air lessons?
- Sally Gall, North Queensland Register senior journalist
Talk of the North is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
