North Queensland Register
Home/News

Man, 51, dies in two vehicle crash at Moregatta, near Malanda

Updated January 7 2023 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a fatal crash on the Malanda Millaa Millaa road on Friday afternoon. File photo

Police are investigating a fatal two vehicle traffic crash at Moregatta, 18km south of Malanda, on Friday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.