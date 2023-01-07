Police are investigating a fatal two vehicle traffic crash at Moregatta, 18km south of Malanda, on Friday evening.
Initial information indicates around 5pm a vehicle was travelling on Malanda Millaa Millaa Road when it came into contact with a truck travelling in the opposite direction.
The truck jack-knifed following the collision, resulting in closure of the roadway for an extended period of time.
The driver of the car, a 51-year-old man, passed away at the scene.
The driver of the truck was taken to Atherton hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and urge anyone who witnessed the crash or with dash cam footage from that area and time to come forward.
