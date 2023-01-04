Bauer family search for Warralea bloodlines after 1987 dispersal

Warralea Droughtmasters exhibited great success throughout the 60s and early 80s, but a family tragedy saw the herd dispersed in 1987.
Now 35 years later and fueled by nostalgic appeal, former livestock agent Peter Bauer and his nephew Murray Pocock are searching for long-lost Warralea bloodlines to revive the stud.
As stud No. 50, Warralea was registered in 1967 by Bert and Val Bauer, and they both had 30 females classified as D1 at their home property on the Warrill Creek, in the Fassifern Valley.
Their son Peter was the youngest of seven siblings. Mr Bauer said his parents decided to exit the dairy industry in the mid 1960s and switch to beef cattle.
"My father had obtained a high quality, Cherokee blood, Droughtmaster-type bull and after seeing his progeny, decided to start a Droughtmaster stud," he said.
"The need to purchase a top quality sire to join with these classified D1 heifers led to a long distance road trip to Far North Queensland in 1968, to find a suitable bull and visit their first grandchild in Ingham, Murray Pocock, my nephew."
The trip led the Bauers to purchase Enterprise Tarzan from Rex Goodsells, a foundation Droughtmaster stud.
While only a small operation, Warralea later expanded its genetic gain, selecting from old blood Droughtmaster studs such as Strathfield, Timrith, Noorlah, Alma, Alcheringa, Rosendale that strived to breed the more tropical type cattle.
"Warralea cattle continued to be successful in the paddock, show, and sale ring throughout the '70s and '80s with good demand from both commercial and seedstock cattlemen," Mr Bauer said.
Tragedy struck the family in 1986, following the passing of Val and then Bert, six months later.
Mr Bauer said the herd was dispersed in a sale in 1987.
"I dispersed the stud, which consisted of 90 head, at a sale in August 1987 through agents Primac and Challenge Rural," he said.
We always considered that it was a shame that the Warralea herd had been dispersed, but some of the old bloodlines still remain in many successful herds today.- Peter Bauer, Warrina Droughtmasters
"I returned home from my agency job soon after to oversee the dispersal sale of the cattle and property on behalf of the family.
"The top price was $4400 for a 10-month-old weaner bull to Pine Valley stud, which was a record price for a calf back then.
"Three-year-old sale bulls were averaging maybe $2500 in those days.
"While many of the cattle were sold into commercial herds, a reasonable percentage ended up going to studs."
Mr Bauer ended up buying a few standout bulls for his own stud, Warrina Droughtmasters in 1987, as did his nephew who had developed a keen interest in his grandparents' stud cattle.
In 2016, Mr Bauer decided, as a fitting legacy to his parents hard work, to revive the old stud alongside and source genetics that met his herd's selection criteria and contained some good old Warralea bloodlines.
"In partnership we selected a yearling bull and two cows with calves at foot at the Alma Stud dispersal in 2016 that carried some of the best Alma genetics, including some old Warralea bloodlines," he said.
"Our Warralea cows now are all run on the Atherton Tablelands and will soon be joined to Mungalla Klassic, who we purchased at the MAGS sale in November.
"While AI is currently not used a lot in our stud, I always keep an eye out for semen from bulls that have those old genetics to give us more options in the future," Mr Bauer added.
In their search for Warralea bloodlines, Mr Bauer added it was difficult finding good cattle on a budget.
"Finding suitable cattle with those particular bloodlines is also hard, but is getting easier," he said.
"Finding cattle that both Murray and I agree on is a bit more of a challenge."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
