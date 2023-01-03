North Queensland Register
Home/News

New Stan murder mystery series 'Black Snow' shines light on past blackbirding in North Queensland's agriculture industry

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated January 3 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brisbane film student Talijah Blackman-Corowa, who plays 17-year-old Isabel in the new Australian murder mystery, Black Snow. Picture supplied by Stan

A newly released Stan murder mystery series filmed in Prosperpine is shinning a light on the dark history of 'blackbirding' in North Queensland's agriculture industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.