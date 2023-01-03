A newly released Stan murder mystery series filmed in Prosperpine is shinning a light on the dark history of 'blackbirding' in North Queensland's agriculture industry.
The gripping six-part mystery-drama series, Black Snow, produced by Goalpost Television, combines the character-driven storytelling of a coming-of-age drama with the captivating mystery of a classic 'whodunit'.
In 1994, 17-year-old Isabel Baker, played by Talijah Blackman-Corowa, was murdered, shocking the small town of Ashford and devastating Isabel's Australian South Sea Islander community.
The case was never solved, the killer never found. But 25 years later, the opening of a time capsule unearths a secret that puts cold-case detective James Cormack, played by Tavis Fimmel (Vikings) on the trail of the killer.
Although fictional, the mini-series also shines a light on the history of 'blackbirding', a 19th-and early 20th-century practice, which involved South Sea Islanders being exploited and lured to work on North Queensland sugarcane and cotton farms.
Prosperpine's unique North Queensland setting and surrounding sugarcane fields act as a backdrop for Ashford, the town depicted in the series.
During production, film crews shot at 48 locations across 56 days in the Whitsundays region and employed more than 350 local extras.
Supported by Screen Queensland's Screen Finance Program, the six-part drama series brought in an estimated $10 million into the state economy and created around 550 jobs during production.
Screen Australia's Head of Content Grainne Brunsdon said Screen Australia was delighted to support the "strong and distinctive" new Australian drama.
"Black Snow is a unique murder mystery from a very experienced creative team which is set to enthrall audiences," Mr Brunsdon said.
"We are also very pleased to support the representation of Australian South Sea Islanders in this story, which will shine a light on a dark part of Australian history not widely seen before on our screens.
"We respectfully acknowledge the Australian South Sea Islander community as the Australian-born direct descendants of the first South Sea Islanders, who were brought to Australia to work as indentured labourers in the primary industries, and acknowledge their significant place in Queensland's cultural diversity and history."
Creator and writer Lucas Taylor described North Queensland as "a place of stunning beauty that is hiding dark secrets".
"North Queensland is a dramatic backdrop for Black Snow's mystery to unfold," Mr Taylor said.
"The scripting of this project has been incredibly collaborative and rewarding, with the team at Goalpost Television, and my fellow writers Beatrix Christian and Boyd Quakawoot, working together to create a compelling mystery that is deeply rooted in North Queensland and its history.
"Of special significance for me has been working with producer Kaylene Butler and historical and cultural advisor Marion Healy, who as Australian South Sea Islanders have brought a depth and truth to the story telling."
Goalpost Television's Rosemary Blight said it was a privilege for their company to produce the drama alongside the Australian South Sea Islander community of North Queensland.
"We have an incredibly talented creative team lead by creator Lucas Taylor and directors Sian Davies and Matthew Saville and a wonderful cast that combines the experience and stature of actors such as Travis Fimmel with exciting new discoveries such as Talijah Blackman-Corowa and Jemmason Power," Ms Blight said.
Black Snow is available to stream now on Stan.
