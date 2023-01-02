Authorities have urged visitors and residents to take extra care when using north west Queensland's waterways for recreational use over the holiday season.
After 12 months of decent rainfall across areas of the state, many water storages are either at or near capacity, which can lead to an increase in hazards.
While these conditions make dams and weirs popular spots for swimming, boating and fishing, safety remains a priority.
Queensland Water Minister Glenn Butcher urged people to be safe and prepared when cooling off at dams, weirs and waterways over summer.
"Our Sunwater facilities contribute to Queensland's fantastic lifestyle and we want to make sure locals are out enjoying everything this great state has to offer and getting home safely for Christmas," he said.
Sunwater Executive General Manager Operations Colin Bendall said holidaymakers should keep the safety of themselves, their family and their friends front of mind.
"We want to remind everyone that hazards are still there, even if not visible above the waterline, and even though conditions may appear calm on the surface," he said.
"Submerged objects such as tree branches, stumps, sharp, loose or slippery rocks, sandbanks and other debris are always present."
Mr Bendall said parts of the state had experienced some of the best water conditions for many years.
While major waterways in north west Queensland haven't experienced quite the same conditions as other parts of the state, the advice remained the same for all Queenslanders.
"Rapid inflows can also cause dangerous conditions, while fluctuating water levels can result in exposing objects that were previously submerged," Mr Bendall said.
"This is especially important for boaties, who are reminded to only tow skiers in defined deep areas that allow skiing, to steer clear of swimmers and obey speed limits."
Boat skippers should check signs, monitor conditions, organise a fishing permit if required and visit the Maritime Safety Queensland website for the latest speed restrictions on inland waterways before entering the water.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
