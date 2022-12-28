Nats leader backs national gun register, but not national licence

THE Nationals leader has backed "common sense" calls for a national gun register following the Wieambilla shooting in his electorate, but was wary of suggestions about a national gun licence.
It's been reported one of the Wieambilla shooters held a gun licence in NSW, which Queensland police officers were not aware of because each state has separate databases.
The national registry push is being led by Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers, who wants a national guns database to share firearms information between states and territories.
David Littleproud said he'd spoken to Mr Leavers multiple times about the national registry, including at the memorial service for officers Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, who were shot and killed in the incident.
"He's not asking for any wholesale changes to gun laws as they stand... it is just common sense, it's not anything radical, it's just a practical and common sense move," Mr Littleproud said.
"A national registry is just sharing your information to law enforcement offices, so they're equipped with information they need to keep themselves safe and the ones they're there to protect safe."
The Nationals leader was wary when asked if a national registry would then lead to a national gun licence and stressed the focus was only on changing the way police shared information.
"I think [a national licence] is a long way down the road and I think you gotta be very careful, because each state has different needs and necessities particularly in the agricultural sense," Mr Littleproud said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has requested a national cabinet briefing about the possibility of implementing a national firearms register, which will be presented to him and the state premiers early next year.
"I am certainly up for dialogue with the states and territories about how there can be better national consistency and national information that can serve the interests of police going about their duty," he said.
The move has the support of both the Queensland and NSW Premiers, while Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said he would lobby for the changes if recommended to do so by Victorian police.
A national gun registry has been suggested multiple times over the past three decades It was most recently a recommendation from the inquest into the deaths following the 2014 Lindt Cafe siege.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
