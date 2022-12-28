As most of us are tucked up under the covers, Melissa Neilsen is up and out of bed ready to go before the sun rises.
Careful not to wake her sleeping children she dons her workout gear and pads down the hallway to make herself a cup of coffee.
At 5.30am on the dot she goes live and takes rural women scattered across the country through a sweat session from her remote property.
Mel is a mother, a wife, a grazier and a personal trainer.
Based at Camden Park Station, located 110kms north of Hughenden, she offers group fitness classes to other women living remotely and on the land all from the convenience of her front patio.
How so? All virtually of course.
Mel, along with her husband Stewart Neilsen and their three children, Lucy, Dustin and Norman, own and operate a commercial beef enterprise running 2500 head of Brahman cattle across their property.
The Biloela local moved to the north west in 2009 where she has lived with her family since.
When she is not helping in the yards, mustering cattle, making smoko or teaching her kids, Mel runs her personal training business Rural Women's Exercise.
The now PT first dabbled in the fitness realm after the birth of her first child.
"When I first had my daughter Lucy I remember buying myself a treadmill," Mel said.
"I couldn't get out of the house and go anywhere, so I got right into running.
"I somehow got into doing workouts and I remember I even bought DVDs and doing these exercises on the TV."
What progressed was a strong passion for fitness with the business officially born in 2017.
"I got really fit and people started asking what I was doing," Mel said.
"They asked if I could create workout programs for them, which I didn't as I wasn't qualified, but I just thought, I should start studying."
Mel went on to gain her certification from the Australian Institute of Fitness and a MumSafe safe return to exercise accreditation.
"When I first started as a personal trainer I just wrote people programs," she said.
"I sort of evolved and started recording my workouts and posting them for people to see, but I only did bits at a time or when it suited me. It wasn't a regular thing."
Mel went on to have her second child, but said she struggled physically postpartum with her recovery.
"My recovery was a long process," she said.
"It took me a good 18-months to get back into exercise and I just kept saying; why did no one teach me about this stuff?
"For me living out here there was no access to any help. The nearest postpartum service was in Townsville, which is five hours away, and for me to go with a new baby was hard."
Mel decided to study further to be able to safely train women during pregnancy and postpartum.
What evolved was an online fitness presence with the cattle producer now leading rural women through 30-minute workout sessions every weekday morning in a private Facebook group.
"Often I hear from women in rural communities say they find it hard to start or stick to an exercise regime due to lack of time, facilities and motivation," she said.
"Members simply grab their phone and find a space anywhere in their home and join me as I workout live with a whole group of other women in the same boat."
The business name came to life as rural women more often do not have the same access to services as city counterparts.
"We don't have access to gyms and we don't have access to PT's," Mel said.
"I wanted to create a space for women to feel their best, but to also foster social connection as it can be quite isolating."
Workouts alternate between strength based sessions, higher intensity workouts and active recovery.
The sessions are run in 10 week blocks with breaks over school holidays. Workout equipment is not required with Mel offering alternatives to suit every level of fitness.
She currently trains 45 members across Queensland and also has a regular client based in Western Australia.
Mel said the core of her business was to empower rural and regional women to feel good in their bodies, their mind and their life; and not focus solely on the scales.
"Life on a rural property revolves mostly around the farming business and there is not a lot of time for women to care of themselves," she said.
"Taking 30-minutes a day to move our bodies in a way that feels good is something I believe is vital for the health and wellbeing of rural women, not just physically, but mentally."
Personal fitness aside, Mel said keeping fit also helped in all areas of living on the land.
"As rural women we've got to do stuff on our properties," she said.
"Jobs like mustering, harvesting, feeding animals, managing kids, driving machinery, fencing, preparing meals or running errands.
"We need to be well, to be strong and able, and to be functioning at our best."
Moving forward Mel hoped to have the opportunity to run a retreat on her property with her clients.
"It is always lovely to be one on one and meet people face to face," she said.
"I am thinking of doing a hike at Porcupine Gorge and the ladies then come out to the property and we do some workouts here.
"Nothing beats that in person connection."
Winding down at the end of each day, the Hughenden local said she was just an everyday rural woman living on the land.
"I want people to know that I started from scratch just like everyone else and it wasn't easy," Mel said.
"I'm not some superwoman who can do all these things. I'm just a normal human living on a property with my family."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
