BEST OF 2022: The official 2023 Vets Uncovered calendar

The Vets Uncovered calendar was officially back for another year with a whole new cohort of future veterinarians stripping down in the name of a good cause.
What began in 2015, had evolved into an annual tradition that saw fourth year North Queensland veterinary science students strip off with their mates and some animal friends to raise both money and awareness for a chosen charity and their university graduation ball.
The North Queensland Register spoke with the current Vets Uncovered committee to get the rundown on the latest 2023 calendar shoot and share some exclusive sneak peek images.
Vets Uncovered treasurer Alex Heron said the idea originally began to raise awareness for mental health and fundraise for both a rural charity and the students' end of year graduation ball.
Ms Heron herself stripped down to participate in this year's calendar.
"Fourth year is one of our hardest years, and the degree and career itself is one that is full of so much mental hardship, and unfortunately we don't have that many support systems to turn to," she said.
"Honestly, this calendar got me through one of the hardest years of my life.
"Not just in the sense that I had something to look forward to, but helping me get out of the house and go to the gym instead of spending 12-plus hours in my room just studying away."
Over 60 students of a 120 full cohort came together in Townsville earlier this year to participate.
The shoot was led by local photographer Karlene Jacobsen who Ms Heron said made the calendar vision come to life.
"It was incredibly nerve wracking at first," she said.
"But we have such a close knit year that I would have never considered doing it with anyone else.
"Because the nerves were so high, we got together at the start in front of this truck where we said we're all going to turn around to face each other and just drop the robes.
"Doing that was just such a relief and everyone sort of instantly felt comfortable after the initial awkwardness faded.
"I'm so glad I did. It was one of the funnest days of my life."
Fundraising proceeds would go toward the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
"This year, the graduating class of 2023 are proud to have chosen the Royal Flying Doctors Service (RFDS), a charity which numerous members in our cohort have relied on over the years; as well as many of our future clients," Ms Heron said.
Ms Heron said they hoped to raise the same amount, if not more, than last year's $11,000 donation to the Drought Angels charity.
"Supporting such a great charity meant those participating in the calendar were very excited to bare all for a good cause and the day itself was a great bonding experience for the cohort," she said.
"Due to COVID-19 putting a stop to face-to-face classes over the past three years, this was one of the few days we saw each other in semester one of 2022.
"Whilst seeing a little more than each other's faces, we made great memories as a cohort that will last a lifetime."
On offer this year would be a 2023 calendar, deck of playing cards and a stubby cooler.
An official release date was yet to be finalised, but Ms Heron said the goal was to have everything ready to go by mid-August.
"We hope to celebrate more of these memories again at our graduation ball, which would not be made possible without the fundraising efforts of this calendar," she said.
"We hope you enjoy it as much as we did creating it."
Visit the Vets Uncovered website or Instagram page for more information and sale updates.
Be sure to check out the full sneak peek gallery below.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.