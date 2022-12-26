North Queensland Register
Home/News

BEST OF 2022: The official 2023 Vets Uncovered calendar

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
December 26 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Vets Uncovered calendar is officially back for another year. Picture: Karlene Jacobsen Photography.

The Vets Uncovered calendar was officially back for another year with a whole new cohort of future veterinarians stripping down in the name of a good cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.