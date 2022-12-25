UPDATED: The Australian Transport Safety Bureau today launched an investigation into the cause of the plane crash which killed two people in outback Northern Territory.
The wreckage of a light plane missing in the NT since Saturday was found late yesterday.
The plane's pilot and the single passenger are confirmed to have died.
The single engine aircraft went missing in the NT on Christmas Eve.
It had taken off from Nhulunbuy (Gove) in Arnhem Land at about 8.30am on Saturday.
It was due to land in Katherine, about 700km to the south-west, about two hours later.
ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said the investigation had begun "into a collision with terrain involving a Cessna 210N single-engine light aircraft near Bulman".
Commissioner Mitchell said a search, coordinated by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, located the aircraft late on Christmas Day with a debris field scattered over a large distance.
Both occupants were confirmed deceased by NT Police.
"A team of transport safety investigators from the ATSB's Brisbane and Canberra offices are preparing to deploy to the accident site where they will commence the on-site phase of the investigation," Commissioner Mitchell said.
"Given the remote location, the ATSB is liaising with NT Police to determine the best way for investigators to access the accident site over the coming days.
"The initial ATSB safety investigation will include an examination of the wreckage, assessment of aircraft and pilot records, forecast and actual weather information, and any available recorded data.
"The ATSB's evidence collection will define the size and scope of the investigation and determine the expected timeframe for the completion of a final report.
"A report will be published at the completion of the investigation. However, should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties."
The ATSB indicated a preliminary report would be available in about 6-8 weeks time.
NT police launched the initial search for the plane over Christmas with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority Response Centre joining forces to search for the missing aircraft.
Police said the plane was located in dense bushland near Bulman on Sunday afternoon.
Remote Bulman is about half-way along the planned route of the plane.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said two people had died when the wreckage of the aircraft was located on Sunday afternoon.
"AMSA conducted a search for the missing aircraft with two persons on board using dedicated search and rescue aircraft from Cairns and Essendon and additional NT based fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft," it said.
"The wreckage of the aircraft with two fatalities was found this afternoon approximately 250km north-east of Katherine."
Gove had recorded 157mm on Thursday as the monsoon moved across the NT but no rain was recorded on Saturday.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
