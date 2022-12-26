Six months on from its launch, the federal government's cyclone and flood damage reinsurance pool is yet to sign on a single insurer.
The first report on the pool, published recently by the ACCC, says there are "a variety of reasons" why insurers haven't joined.
The Commonwealth introduced the pool in July with the aim of improving the affordability of insurance for households and businesses in cyclone prone areas - mainly northern Australia.
It is being run by the Australian Reinsurance Pool Corporation.
Large insurers are required to join the scheme by the end of 2023 while smaller insurers will have until the end of 2024.
One issue flagged in the report is that admin and system changes to join the pool "will take a significant amount of time and resources".
"Insurers have also raised concerns about an ongoing administrative and technical burden once they have joined the pool," the report says.
In particular, the difficulty of determining whether claims arise within a 'cyclone event' as defined in the relevant legislation, or outside of this period.
One insurer was concerned about what this would mean for their engagement with policyholders making claims.
"Do we need to interrogate them to understand whether the loss event was within 48 hours [of a cyclone ending]?" the report states them as saying.
Additionally, various insurers in internal documents considered that the pool's coverage period of 48 hours after a cyclone ends is significantly shorter than the seven days currently common in the industry.
One insurer provided examples such as Cyclones Yasi and Debbie, where 48 hours would have provided insufficient coverage.
Further, some insurers indicated the 48-hour period would have provided no coverage for riverine flood caused by Cyclone Seth, which was downgraded more than 48 hours before making landfall and causing significant damage along the Queensland coast.
A number of insurers were concerned the pool may increase the overall cost of their reinsurance once they incurred both the ARPC and non-ARPC components, and thereby offset any reduction that may otherwise occur.
Some insurers indicated that the additional cost of obtaining cover for cyclone-related losses - particularly from riverine floods - occurring beyond the cyclone event period would be passed through to consumers.
Sure Insurance estimated that 30pc of total cyclone risk will not be covered by the pool and non-ARPC reinsurance would accordingly need to be purchased to cover this gap.
Several insurers have expressed views that removing or reducing private reinsurers' ability to cover cyclone-related events will effectively increase reinsurers' relative exposure to non-cyclone related risks in Australia, which may result in reinsurers increasing premiums for non-cyclone risks.
One insurer expressed concern that cross-subsidisation under the pool may result in higher premiums for customers in low-risk zones.
Insurers have in both internal and external documents expressed concern that inflationary pressure in the sector will counteract any cost reduction that the pool may otherwise achieve.
The ACCC report also found insurance premiums for northern Australians are almost double those of the rest of the country
It says the average premium in 2021-22 for residential combined building and contents insurance in northern Australia was around $2370 compared to around $1350 for the rest of Australia.
"Strata insurance was around $5740 in northern Australia, almost double the premiums paid by the rest of Australia at around $2940," it says.
"Small to medium enterprise insurance premiums are also considerably higher in northern Australia."
The average premium for SME building and contents insurance in 2021- 22 was around $3160 across northern Australia, compared to around $1610 for the rest of Australia.
Despite insurer concerns, the ARPC estimates premiums are expected to reduce for northern Australians by an average of 37pc for strata policies, 13pc for residential home insurance policyholders and 10pc for small business policies with building cover.
Average savings are expected to be even higher for northern Australian policyholders that are currently paying the highest premiums.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
