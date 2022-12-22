North Queensland Register
Home/News

Wet weather leading in to the Christmas across north west Queensland

JC
By Jeremy Cook
December 22 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christmas day forecast shows rain for north west Queensland

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast shows a predominantly wet week for north west Queensland leading in to Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.