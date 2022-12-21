North Queensland Register
Properties with unpaid rates totalling more than $100k to be sold by Cloncurry Shire

JC
By Jeremy Cook
December 21 2022 - 4:00pm
Two property owners located in Dajarra will be forced to sell after failing to pay rates to Cloncurry Shire Council. File picture.

Three properties with unpaid rates totalling more than $100,000 will be sold by the Cloncurry Shire Council after repayment plans were unable to be agreed upon.

