Satellite dish installed on Mornington Island to support hospital during severe weather

JC
By Jeremy Cook
December 20 2022 - 4:00pm
An NBN satellite dish has been installed at Mornington Island hospital to assist the facility during power outages. Picture supplied.

The installation of a satellite dish at a hospital in the Gulf of Carpentaria will help support patients during power outages and severe weather events.

