North Queensland Register
Home/News

Camooweal celebrates inaugural Community Christmas picnic

JC
By Jeremy Cook
December 19 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The inaugural Camooweal Christmas Picnic took place on December 6. Picture Mount Isa City Council Facebook.

The Christmas cheer has been spread as far as the Northern Territory border where a community picnic was held to celebrate the year that was.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.