The Christmas cheer has been spread as far as the Northern Territory border where a community picnic was held to celebrate the year that was.
The small community of Camooweal, located 190 kilometres north west of Mount Isa, hosted its Community Christmas picnic at Ellen Finlay Park.
Children, Mount Isa City Library staff and councillors braved the scorching heat to gather and commemorate 2022.
Mount Isa Library staff shared yarns with children from Camooweal State School as part of their first Camooweal 'story time'.
The children were also treated to Christmas gifts and a barbecue cooked by councillors.
Councillor Peta MacRae congratulated Council staff who organised the event, saying it was "a lovely day".
"The children and the community out there thoroughly enjoyed it," she said.
"The children were so well behaved and they just had a lovely day."
The picnic was hosted by the Mount Isa City Council in collaboration with Rainbow Gateway, an employment and training charity service for unemployed Indigenous children in remote areas.
