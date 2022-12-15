Traeger MP Robbie Katter has outlined a proposal to increase trade employment pathways for school students.
Mr Katter flagged the proposal, saying there was a lack of willing workers in the "wet" trades of bricklaying, concreting and scaffolding.
The proposal was centred around incentivising students to pursue a career in the trades by transitioning them into work during the winter months of their final school year.
Mr Katter said initial training in the cooler months would help acclimatise workers to manual labours prior to the sweltering heat of the summer months.
"It's hard enough getting kids into these trades now let alone in the oppressive hot summer months straight after they've finished school, so it makes perfect sense to put more effort into getting them into the work when it's cooler," Mr Katter said.
Students who elected to take up Certificate III apprenticeships in trade industries would be transitioned into the workforce as part-time workers during their final school year in July, as part of Mr Katter's plan.
Industry leaders, schools and the Education Department would devise an annual intake of Year 12 students into the program.
"The sad reality is many young people don't want to work these days, especially hard, laborious work," Mr Katter said.
"For the ones who are willing to work, bringing them on board full-time in the height of summer when they're not acclimatised spells serious disaster and is leading to a dire shortage," he said.
"This is the scheme that would counteract that and I'm going to formally propose it to the Education Minister."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
