More than 10,000 landowners across north-west Queensland will receive new land valuations in March next year.
Assessments will see new land valuations issued for properties covering more 19 million hectares across Cloncurry, Mount Isa, Flinders, McKinlay and Richmond by March 31 next year.
From now until early 2023, valuers from the State Valuation Service will be assessing rural property markets and properties.
It will be gathering on-the-ground information, as well as doing desktop assessments, including research on property sales since the last valuation.
The service values a selection of Queensland LGAs each year.
Acting valuer-general Suzanne Stone said land valuations provided independent data that underpinned decision-making.
"There has been significant market movement especially in rural Queensland and that is a reflection of continued confidence in the rural sector," she said.
"Land valuations ... allow landowners to monitor the changing value of their land."
She said local governments and the revenue office may use this information "as an input to their rating and land tax considerations".
The decision to revalue an LGA is based on a number of factors including a detailed property market analysis, the timing since last valuation and the results of consultations with individual local governments and industry stakeholders.
Land valuations will remain unchanged in LGAs that are not revalued.
A total of 24 local government areas are being valued with new valuations taking effect from June 30 next year.
The LGAs include metro areas, as well as Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim, Gympie, Southern Downs, Western Downs, Balonne, Maranoa, Barcaldine, Blackall-Tambo, Gladstone, Burdekin, Hinchinbrook, Tablelands, Weipa, Cloncurry, Flinders, McKinlay, Richmond, and Mount Isa.
