South32 Cannington announces funding for Julia Creek Breakfast Club

Updated December 13 2022 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
Julia Creek State School Breakfast Club attendees planning some decorations. Picture: Supplied

South32 Cannington has announce that it is sponsoring Julia Creek State School's Breakfast Club, helping local students kick off their day positively and giving local families a bit of extra support.

