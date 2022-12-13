South32 Cannington has announce that it is sponsoring Julia Creek State School's Breakfast Club, helping local students kick off their day positively and giving local families a bit of extra support.
The school's breakfast club provides free meals for all students and is focused on lending a helping hand for young people whose families might be struggling with cost-of-living pressures.
It's run, in part, by volunteer students at the school and aims to serve healthy and nutritious food, giving students a positive start to their day.
South32 Cannington's funding will pay for groceries and other items that will allow the breakfast club to supply meals for up to 46 students over 12 months.
Some of South32 Cannington's funding will also help to supply groceries and meals for local families that may need a helping hand.
South32 Cannington vice president operations Joe Russell said the club was making a real difference, helping local students to start their day with a healthy meal and taking a bit of pressure off local families.
"It's a great initiative that we're proud to support," he said.
Julia Creek State School principal Tanya Ballantyne said that in 2022, Chaplaincy with the support of South32 Cannington had run a weekly Breakfast Club on Tuesday mornings for all students.
"This has been a highly successful and beneficial program for all 46 students in our school," she said.
"The students have not only been able to fill their bellies with delicious and healthy foods before school, but the volunteers have also been able to develop their skills in food preparation and serving.
"Thank you to Angelina Crawford for her coordination of this program and South32 Cannington for their support."
School Chaplain Angelina Crawford described the Breakfast Club as a fantastic program that brings positivity and inclusion to the school community.
"It gives students the opportunity to volunteer their time and support our school community and teaches them about leadership and responsibility," she said, thanking South32 for their sponsorship of a vital program.
