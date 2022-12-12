North Queensland Register
Finding not enough water to support Bradfield Scheme condemned by Katter

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated December 12 2022 - 8:05pm, first published 5:00pm
Kennedy MP Bob Katter. Picture: File

Kennedy MP Bob Katter has condemned the announcement by a panel that the Bradfield water scheme and others like it would not be viable, as a pygmy approach.

