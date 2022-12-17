North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness
Comment

Final board meeting of interim eastAUSmilk board

By Eric Danzi, Eastausmilk Co-Ceo
December 17 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Election under way for new board

This week the interim board of eastAUSmilk meets for the final time in Brisbane. The interim board of eastAUSmilk commenced on December 1 last year and finishes on December 31. The interim board was appointed by QDO members as part of the merger between QDO and Dairy Connect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.