Election under way for new board

In addition, James Geraghty (Northern/Central QLD) has not stood for the board and will end his term. James has been a highly valued, considered and respected board member for several decades and will be sorely missed. James will be replaced by Glenn Drury who has been elected unopposed and we look forward to Glenn joining the board. Glenn is a highly respected dairy farmer in Malanda in north Queensland and I'm sure that Glenn will do a good job as a director of eastAUSmilk.