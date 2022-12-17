Election under way for new board

This week the interim board of eastAUSmilk meets for the final time in Brisbane. The interim board of eastAUSmilk commenced on December 1 last year and finishes on December 31. The interim board was appointed by QDO members as part of the merger between QDO and Dairy Connect.
The new board that starts on January 1 will be selected by eastAUSmilk members via a democratic election process. During this process, four board members have been returned unopposed who are Waylon Barron (Darling Downs QLD), Ruth Kydd (Southern NSW), Kay Tommerup (Scenic Rim/Lockyer Valley QLD) and Matthew Trace (Gympie/Moreton/Burnett QLD).
In addition, James Geraghty (Northern/Central QLD) has not stood for the board and will end his term. James has been a highly valued, considered and respected board member for several decades and will be sorely missed. James will be replaced by Glenn Drury who has been elected unopposed and we look forward to Glenn joining the board. Glenn is a highly respected dairy farmer in Malanda in north Queensland and I'm sure that Glenn will do a good job as a director of eastAUSmilk.
In the final seat in northern NSW, Graham Forbes and Peter Graham are both standing and an election is under way. I encourage all eastAUSmilk members in northern NSW to exercise their democratic right and vote. All votes need to be received in Brisbane by 5pm on Sunday December 18 so if you haven't voted you need to immediately or your vote will not count.
At the board meeting in Brisbane this week, a number of key issues will be discussed including the state of the dairy industry, dairy beef and potential new corporate entrants into the northern industry. A range of guests will attend the board meeting including Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner and QFF CEO Jo Sheppard.
