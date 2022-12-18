North Queensland Register
Flood events made 2022 the year of the $10 lettuce

By Rachel Chambers, Growcom Ceo
December 18 2022 - 11:00am
Image via Shutterstock

2022 is the year that will most likely be remembered for one previously unassuming salad vegetable. A lettuce priced at ten bucks was just the tip of the iceberg for growers who faced repeated, devastating flooding in our usually vibrant horticulture food bowls in northern, central and southern Queensland.

