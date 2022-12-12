Sarina prices hold firm to dearer

A good quality yarding comprising 440 head was seen at the last Sarina combined agent sale for 2022 on Thursday, with prices holding firm to dearer compared to central and southern markets.
Cows sold from $1280 - $1940; average $1700. Cows and calves sold from $2420 - $2420.00; average $2420.
Heifers sold from $800 - $2020; average $1460, and steers sold from $900 - $1560; average $1285.
Bulls and mickeys sold from $480 - $1680; average $1184.
B Henricksen, Alligator Creek, sold No.0 heifers for $2020.
Schatowski and McDonald, Sarina, sold a line of No.2 Charbray weaner steers for $1280 and heifers for $1120.
Balnagowan Park, Balnagowan, sold a run of weaners with the top pen of No.2 steers making $1260 and heifers for $1360.
J Morrisen, Sarina Range, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for a top of $1300.
D and K Vella, Habana, sold No.1 Brangus steers for $1560.
Lisco Farming, Eton, sold a good quality line of Brangus No.2 weaner steers topping at $1560 to average $1480.
Laurie and Moira Kister, Nebo, sold a top price Brangus weaner heifers for $1820 and weaner Brangus steers for $1420.
Tralee Pastoral, sold 2 and 4 tooth heifers making $1700.
Joyce Paul, Nebo, sold weaner heifers to average $1220.
Boyd's Pastoral, Nebo, sold Droughtmaster cow and calf for $2420 and Brahman weaner steers for $1280.
Blenheim Station, Nebo, sold light weaner heifers for $950.
Jasmine Robertson, Pleystowe, sold 18-month-old Friesian $1750.
The next Sarina sale will be on January 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.