Brangus weaner heifers top at $1820 at Sarina

December 12 2022 - 4:00pm
Sarina prices hold firm to dearer

A good quality yarding comprising 440 head was seen at the last Sarina combined agent sale for 2022 on Thursday, with prices holding firm to dearer compared to central and southern markets.

