Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 590 cattle on Tuesday.
The prime cattle consisted of 10 bullocks, nine heifers, 57 cows and 80 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 170 steers, 142 heifers and five cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of some quality lines of fat cows with a limited number of prime bullocks and bulls.
Local butchers and processor buying resulted in an increase within the market from the previou week.
The yarding was drawn from Cape York, Georgetown and local Tablelands and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 65c dearer, bulls were 25c dearer and cows were 20c dearer on the previous week's rates.
Steers and bullocks 400-600kg sold to 348c and averaged 331c and steers 600-750kg reached 308c, averaging 308c. Heifers 400-500kg sold to 398c, to average 348c. Cows 400-500kg made 328c and averaged 281c, cows 500-600kg reached 300c, averaging 273c and cows over 600kg made 252c, averaging 252c. Bulls 300-500kg reached 334c, average 178c, bulls 500-650kg made 282c and averaged 206c, while bulls over 650kg reached 360c to average 293c.
Bullocks topped at 308.2c on a/c WB and CL Kidd that weighed 640kg to return $1972.48/hd. The top pen of cows sold on a/c Ty Tower for 328.2c, weighing 428kg to return $1403.06/hd. A pen of two bulls topped at 282.2c on a/c Tuan Stud Services that weighed 635kg to return $1791.97/hd.
Store cattle were made up of greater lines of Brangus / Droughtmaster heifers and steers with a limited number of Brahman type cattle on offer. This resulted in a rise to the higher end of the market with restockers chasing quality.
Yearling steers under 200kg reached 534c to average 469c, and yearling steers 200 - 300kg sold to 450c, averaging 427c.
Steers under 200kg reached 470c to average 470c, steers 200 - 300kg sold to 350c, averaging 342c, steers 300 - 400kg topped at 414c and averaged 357c.
Yearling heifers under 200kg topped at 498c and averaged 392c, yearling heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 520c, averaging 451c, and yearling heifers 300 - 400kg made 436c to average 436c.
Heifers under 300kg topped at 378c and averaged 210c, heifers 300 - 400kg sold to 360c, averaging 329c.
Cows under 300kg made 160c, average 112c, and cows 300-400kg reached 300c, average 252c.
Bulls 200-300kg made 244c, average 199c.
A pen of seven steers on a/c Dan Miller made 510.2c and weighed 194kg to return $987.60/hd. A pen of four Brangus heifers on a/c John Dredge made 520.2c weighed 209kg returning $1085.92/hd.
