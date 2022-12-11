Bullocks topped at 308.2c on a/c WB and CL Kidd that weighed 640kg to return $1972.48/hd. The top pen of cows sold on a/c Ty Tower for 328.2c, weighing 428kg to return $1403.06/hd. A pen of two bulls topped at 282.2c on a/c Tuan Stud Services that weighed 635kg to return $1791.97/hd.

