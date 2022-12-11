North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Brangus weaner heifers top at 520c at Mareeba

December 11 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yearling heifers a/c Vollert Farming weighing 169kg sold for 386.2c/kg at Mareeba.

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 590 cattle on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.