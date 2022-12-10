North Queensland Register
Lower Daintree traffic crash between tractor and motorbike kills two

Updated December 11 2022 - 8:19am, first published 8:15am
A man and woman have died following a traffic crash involving a motorbike and a tractor.

A man and woman have died following a traffic crash at Lower Daintree this weekend.

