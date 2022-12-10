A man and woman have died following a traffic crash at Lower Daintree this weekend.
Initial investigations indicate on Saturday (December 10) at about 10.30am on Cape Tribulation Road a crash has occurred involving a motorcycle carrying two people and a tractor.
The rider, a man in his 60s, suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.
The passenger on the motorcycle, a woman in her 30s, was transported to Cairns Hospital where she later died.
The driver of the tractor, a 67-year-old Lower Daintree man, was not physically injured.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam vision of a silver motorcycle with two people on it travelling north along Mossman Daintree Road this morning to come forward.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.