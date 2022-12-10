North Queensland Register
Ewan Amateurs celebrates 100 years of horseracing

By Roger Desailly
Updated December 10 2022 - 1:31pm, first published 1:00pm
Committee member David Rawnsley, right, with partner Debbie Beggs, Townsville, raising the fashion stakes at the 2022 centenary meet. Picture: Supplied

There is an old saying that Australia rode on the sheep's back in the mid 1900s when the wool industry was the driving force powering our agricultural industry.

