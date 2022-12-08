A cast of 40 students and a 47-strong chorus played the house down for the 10th anniversary of the renowned Longreach School of Distance Education musical.
Telling the take of Robin Hood and the Sherwood Hoodies - A tale of tights, fights and footlights, by playwright Craig Hawes, the musical showed to sold-out crowds in Longreach at the beginning of December.
The playwright lives in Sherwood Forest in England and went to the trouble of sending producer Rachelle Moore messages and a video of the forest, showing where he got his inspiration from, when he heard the school community was putting the play on.
The school's last three musicals have been Craig's work and he said he appreciated the efforts a school like LSODE - as geographically big as Victoria - went to, to produce a musical, rehearsing on-air and at term clusters.
Rachelle Moore took on the roles of production CEO, choreographer and costume design, while Sean Dennehy, who has directed all past school musicals, was back again in that role.
Rosie Winterbotham was assistant director, with cast and props design responsibilities, Michael Schifke was also assistant director, Janet Hatfield was vocal instructor, Wes Taylor was the light and sound design, and Dom, who played a lead role as the Sheriff of Nottingham, undertook the props design.
The chorus was made up of students from prep to year 10.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
