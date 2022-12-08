North Queensland Register
Longreach School of Distance Education musical wows local audiences

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
December 8 2022 - 5:00pm
A cast of 40 students and a 47-strong chorus played the house down for the 10th anniversary of the renowned Longreach School of Distance Education musical.

