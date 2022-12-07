North Queensland Register
Barkly Homestead reopens to travellers

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated December 7 2022 - 12:39pm, first published 12:00pm
The Barkly Homestead has reopened after a fire swept thought the kitchen a fortnight ago. Picture: Facebook

The Barkly Homestead Roadhouse has reopened after being forced to close for a fortnight, due to a fire in the kitchen.

