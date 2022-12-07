The Barkly Homestead Roadhouse has reopened after being forced to close for a fortnight, due to a fire in the kitchen.
All fuel, camping, meals and the bar are now available to the travelling public.
Situated on the Barkly Highway, halfway between Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory and Camooweal in Queensland, it is the only fuel stop for 460 kilometres.
The roadhouse will remain open for the wet season from 6am to 9pm, seven days a week.
