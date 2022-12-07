The Charters Towers ICPA Branch annual Fit 4 Rural Futures Sports Camp delivered an action-packed sports and arts program to more than 120 rural and isolated children last week.
The aim of the camp is to deliver expert coaching in sports and cultural opportunities not usually available to geographically isolated children.
The camp is organised solely by a volunteer committee and relies on fundraising and grant opportunities to deliver the valuable experience to isolated families.
This year's camp offered a wide variety of coaching opportunities which encouraged the development of skills, social development which strengthened relationships within the community, as well as broadening the horizons of isolated families.
The 2022 F4RF Camp saw children participate in three days of expert coaching in cricket, tennis, swimming, softball, theatre, dance, para sports and a dedicated under 5s program.
"Our F4RF camp offers rural kids the valuable experience of working in a team, which some may have not experienced prior to attending our camp," Charters Towers ICPA F4RF Sports Camp Co-Ordinator Maxine Sharpe said.
"It gives them the opportunity to create new friendships as well as catch up with friends they may not have seen since last year's camp.
"F4RF Sports Camp has also offered the valuable opportunity of being able to think 'outside the square' with impromptu theatre performances thanks to TheatreINQ's inclusion in the program."
As well as theatre, Ms Sharpe said the inclusion of para sports was also welcomed.
"Para sports has been such an eye opener for the families - everyone, kids and parents alike, are so excited to be able to participate in this unique sport and the sport's value to our community is incredible," she said.
"I'd like to thank all of our coaching staff, sponsors and especially our hard-working and dedicated committee that have delivered another successful and memorable camp".
Charters Towers ICPA President, Tegan Hogan-Smith was delighted by the fabulous amenities and generosity received from the community.
"Once again, Columba has been incredibly supportive of our F4RF Sports Camp, it's always a pleasure being on their beautiful campus," Ms Hogan-Smith said.
"It gives both parents and children an idea of dorm life and it's a pleasure to use their grounds.
"In general, the Charters Towers business community is wonderful when it comes to supporting the camp."
Ms Hogan-Smith said she wanted to thank all sponsors, coaches and volunteers for their tireless efforts that ensured the camp was seamlessly delivered.
Attendance at F4RF Sports Camp allows isolated children the opportunity to develop formal skills and training in sports that may be offered to them at boarding school, which will ensure they are on a level playing field with their peers if transitioning to secondary schooling away from home.
The benefits of F4RF Sports Camp are not only limited to the camp attendees, but also to parents and carers in attendance that are provided with valuable time to socialise and build friendships and support networks for years to come.
