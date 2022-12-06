Traeger MP Robbie Katter has called on the Queensland government to "relinquish" control of north west Queensland's water assets to the Mount Isa City and Cloncurry Shire Councils.
Mr Katter proposed that the councils purchase the water facilities at Lake Moondarra and Lake Julius which are currently owned by the state government and run by the Mount Isa Water Board (MIWB).
The proposal also outlined potential to "bundle" the assets with Chinaman Creek Dam, which is owned by the Cloncurry Shire Council and connected to Lake Julius and Lake Moondarra via pipelines.
Mount Isa City Council confirmed there was a proposal being considered which was supported by both councils and MIWB called the "North West Water concept".
The concept proposes to merge the water and sewer departments in each jurisdiction with MIWB to form a new entity which would then own and operate the water assets.
Mr Katter said his proposal could lower water rates for struggling cash-strapped residents.
"If the local councils can have ownership of such assets, meaning they are managed by one, it will result in greater regional water security," he said.
"Should the Government be willing to hand these assets over, we'd be cutting out the middleman and securing increased prosperity for the region.
"Recent years have seen water bills in Mount Isa increase significantly as a result of this double handling, so the local councils having ownership over these assets will certainly improve the size of these bills."
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade confirmed in 2021 that plans were underway on a north west water ownership strategy.
A Mount Isa City Council spokeswoman said a proposal to merge water departments in Mount Isa and Cloncurry with MIWB was "presently on the table".
"If the three organisations merged to form North West Water, there should be significant savings in administration costs," she said.
She said that profits from the water board go to Council and the State Government and "if these were to be reduced or eliminated, [we] would both need to look elsewhere for the revenue that is lost".
"Council has not considered buying Lake Moondarra," the spokeswoman said.
Cloncurry Shire chief executive Philip Keirle welcomed "any opportunity to unlock the value of the region's water sources", but said the proposal wouldn't affect water rates for Cloncurry residents.
Queensland Water Minister Glenn Butcher said the Water Department would need to ensure that any proposal would need to deliver "the best possible outcomes for Queensland communities".
"I have explained that to the Member for Traeger," he said.
"The fact of the matter is the maintenance of these facilities can be costly and the full implications for the financial viability of water entities, risks or benefits for water users and implications for taxpayers would need to be thoroughly and carefully considered."
Mr Katter said he had discussed the issue with both councils, as well as the Water Minister.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.