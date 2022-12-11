North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness
Comment

Green movement stronger as export trade patterns shift

By Rachel Chambers, Growcom Ceo
December 11 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Friends, green agendas and green thumbs

A few weeks ago I had the pleasure of listening to Cheryl Kallisch Gordon, head of strategy Rabobank, Australian/New Zealand, explain her understanding on global happenings and their impact on Australian agriculture. For 2023 and beyond, expectations for agriculture included:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.