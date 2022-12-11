Talk of the Town: Farmers proactive in protecting our Reef.

When it comes to looking after our land and waterways, Queensland farmers are setting the benchmark in best land management practices.
Our beautiful Great Barrier Reef remains an immense value to Australians and the world, but is undeniably under threat by wide-scale bleaching, brought on by warming temperatures.
Ongoing pressures from climate change combined with poor water quality, coastal development, and illegal fishing are contributing to the decline in the reef's condition.
Ensuring our natural wonder continues to thrive in this day and age requires both global and local action.
I'm in awe of the action undertaken by landholders across Queensland, especially farmers who border estuaries or waterways, who have undertaken steps in limiting nutrient run-off, effectively improving water quality.
Reading the winners and accomplishments of farmers in last week's 2022 Reef Champion Awards in Cairns, (story on page 6) I was blown away by the sheer effort landholders were taking to limit their impact on the reef.
Personally, I was surprised to read that The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, otherwise known as UNESCO, recently released a report, pitching to have the Great Barrier Reef listed as World Heritage "in danger".
At the invitation of the Commonwealth, UNESCO undertook a 10-day mission to coastal Queensland and the reef in March earlier this year, to assess the country's state of conservation and a long-term sustainability plan for its protection.
Visiting several farms across Far North Queensland, UN-backed scientists observed the proactive activities farmers were taking.
As a result, the long-awaited report stated progress to cut pollution running into the reef's waters from farm land was too slow and more investment was needed to meet water quality targets.
As usual, climate activists in the major metropolitan cities were quick to again blame agriculture runoff for the declining health of the reef, unaware our farmers are quietly taking action.
The reality is, you could close every river and waterway off leading into the GBR, and still have wide-scale bleaching.
This takes into account that the biggest threat to our reefs is temperature increases, whilst importantly, improving water quality boosts resilience.
What is most evident, thousands of landholders, guided by government-backed industry bodies like AgForce, Fitzroy Basin Association, Terrain and NRM regions around Queensland are on the ground daily, taking practical action.
NRM's Reef Catchments is engaging cane farmers to implement more efficient and sustainable farming practices to reduce fertiliser runoff, NQ Dry Tropics is repairing priority streambanks to reduce the amount of sediment reaching the reef and Burnett Mary Regional NRM Group is undertaking large-scale restoration of riparian areas to reduce erosion and sediment loads.
Whether they be broadacre farmers, graziers, or not-for-profit groups focused on sustainable agriculture, they're our silent defense system, protecting our reefs.
Our farmers are the true environmentalists, and would prefer more support for voluntary conservation efforts than UNESCO reports kicking them in the guts for work they're already doing.
- Ben Harden, North Queensland Register journalist.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
