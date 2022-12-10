North Queensland Register
Comment

Improving biosecurity and climate preparedness on the Atherton Tablelands

By Jade Chan, Eastausmilk Project Officer
Updated December 10 2022 - 12:10pm, first published 11:00am
Workshops help prepare for risks

Last month eastAUSmilk started the first of its Dairy Resilience Workshops on the Atherton Tablelands with a meeting held on the Walmsleys' farm in Upper Barron, FNQ. This round of workshops is responding to the current climate and biosecurity environment looking at improving on farm preparedness to these risks.

