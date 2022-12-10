Workshops help prepare for risks

Kicking off the workshop Rachel Davis, from the Bureau of Meteorology, presented the products available by the bureau including long range seasonal outlooks for the region, weather forecasting and the Climate Services for Agriculture program. Rachel gave helpful tips and tricks around interpreting the bureau's weather app and future weather forecasts on its website, which can help inform decisions and preparation activities for the upcoming disaster season. We are looking at a third La Nina in a row, which increases the likelihood of flood events in the coming months.