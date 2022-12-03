Herbal tea can often help settle a restless belly after a big meal, now researchers in Australia's beef capital are investigating if they can also help reduce methane emissions in cattle.
Lemongrass is currently being tested in the Rockhampton CQUniversity laboratory in the hopes it could be used as a supplement in cattle feed to reduce belching.
Senior Lecturer and Chemical Scientist at the university, Dr Mani Naiker, said using lemongrass in cattle feed isn't a new theory, but scientific proof was needed to confirm if the herb made a difference.
"There is anecdotal evidence that incorporating lemongrass-based supplements into the traditional diet of cattle, has the potential to reduce methane emissions," Dr Naiker said.
"One of the issues is we can't find any literature or research worldwide that gives us clarity this can happen.
"We want to validate this, if it works it works, and if it doesn't it doesn't and we will put an end to this."
Deeply entrenched in cattle country, the universities' teams are invested in exploring sustainable and cost effective solutions for the Australian red meat and livestock industry Carbon Neutral by 2030 (CN30) Initiative.
Commercial lemongrass seconds, from a Biloela producer, have been collected and freeze dried to keep the content stable as a dry powder.
The dried plant is then combined with traditional grain feed to begin laboratory analyses.
"In vitro, inside the test tube, we replicate what cattle's ruminant stomach would be like," Dr Naiker said.
"We add different concentrations of lemongrass and we study the difference in methane production compared with a control, in about two months we will have a very solid understanding if there is a significant difference or not.
"But our understanding is we will see some reduction."
Once the laboratory analyses, including nutritional content and digestibility have been completed, animal trials of the lemongrass supplement will begin.
Dr Naiker stressed cattle would not graze on lemongrass and it would not replace the animals standard diet, even if the science confirmed the plant could reduce animals burping when added to feed.
"The lemongrass isn't going to be the core dietary source, we still have to give them traditional diets," Dr Naiker said.
"This is just about adding a supplement."
Several other products are being studied at the university to help in the reduction of gas produced as part of the cattle's digestive process.
Methane is a byproduct of rumen bacteria breaking down plant fibre as part of the digestive process.
Higher quality feeds are known to minimise the amount of methane produced in the digestive process, resulting in greater feed efficiency and increased productivity.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
