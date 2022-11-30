Charters Towers market eases

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 631 cattle today, consisting of 256 prime cattle and 361 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 58 bullocks, 15 heifers, 79 cows and 24 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 221 steers, 80 mickeys, 140 heifers and 14 cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of a smaller yarding that was reduced due to recent weather events, resulting in an easier market.
Bullocks were quoted 20-30c easier, heifers were 10c easier, cows were 30-35c easier, and bulls were 15-20c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 346c and averaged 328c, and those over 500kg topped at 320c to average 278c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 318c and averaged 310c. Cows under 400kg made 270c and averaged 206c, while cows over 400kg reached 330c, averaging 277c. Bulls over 450kg reached 302c to average 263c.
Bullocks topped at 320.2c, sold on a/c Hislop, to weigh at 590kg to return $1889/hd. Best priced trade heifers presented on a/c Osgood Livestock sold for 318.2c, weighing 345kg to return $1098/hd. The top pen of cows was sold by M Curley for 330.2c, weighing 540kg to return $1783/hd. Bulls sold on a/c LHRPHC, Lawn Hill, made 282.2c and weighed 640kg to return $1806/hd.
The store job was selective with certain lines of cattle selling more competitively than others, which was the case in the lighter steers.
Steers under 200kg reached 564c to average 463c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 492c, averaging 341c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 390c and averaged 335c and steers over 400kg sold to 370c to average 370c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 448c, averaging 279c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 320c and averaged 268c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 402c, averaging 310c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 340c to average 276c.
A pen of 15 steers a/c RE Johnson Holdings made 564.2c and weighed 187kg, returning $1055/hd. A good pen of 7 heifers a/c CM and KR Cunningham made 402.2c, weighing 264kg and returning $1062/hd. Three cows and calves sold on a/c Osgood Livestock returned $1650/unit.
