North Queensland Register
Weaner steers make 564c, returning $1055/hd at Charters Towers

November 30 2022 - 4:00pm
Charters Towers market eases

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 631 cattle today, consisting of 256 prime cattle and 361 store cattle.

