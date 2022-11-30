Charters Towers market eases

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 346c and averaged 328c, and those over 500kg topped at 320c to average 278c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 318c and averaged 310c. Cows under 400kg made 270c and averaged 206c, while cows over 400kg reached 330c, averaging 277c. Bulls over 450kg reached 302c to average 263c.