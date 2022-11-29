North Queensland Register
Outback Wrangler Matt Wright to face court over chopper crash

By Aaron Bunch and Annie Hesse
November 30 2022 - 8:56am
After returning to the Northern Territory from Sydney, National Geographic Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright is expected to face a Darwin court to face a slew of charges related to a helicopter crash that killed a cast member.

