Watch the moment a saltwater crocodile stops traffic near Kakadu, NT

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated November 29 2022 - 12:27pm, first published 12:00pm
A saltwater crocodile has halted cars and nibbled on a tyre as it made its way across a floodplain in Gunbalanya, near the eastern border of Kakadu, in the Northern Territory.

