In addition, eastAUSmilk looks forward to working with ADF to increase membership by dairy farmers in ADF to ensure that ADF is more representative of dairy farmers. We look forward to ADF finally admitting eastAUSmilk members in NSW as ADF members. Our members in NSW who have been blocked by ADF to becoming members of ADF are rightfully extremely confused and disillusioned. We would like to increase ADF dairy farmer membership in NSW since the number of ADF members in NSW is currently extremely low.