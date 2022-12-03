North Queensland Register
SA dairy farmer Rick Gladigau re-elected as president of ADF

By Eric Danzi, Eastausmilk Co-Ceo
December 3 2022 - 11:00am
South Australian dairy farmer Rick Gladigau has been re-elected as a director and president of national policy and advocacy organisation Australian Dairy Farmers, at ADF's AGM last week.

