North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Live export protocols being worked up in event of disease outbreak

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 29 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vicki Munster and Angela Twine address live export stockies at their Darwin forum. Pictures: Sally Gall

Stockmen and women overseeing the welfare of animals that are part of Australia's live export trade were brought up to date with their responsibilities in the current era of enhanced biosecurity vigilance, at a forum in Darwin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.