It was refreshing, and a little surprising, for me to see how upbeat and optimistic Australia's live export industry was about its future, when 400 people from all round Australia, as well as overseas trading partners, finally got together for a shindig in Darwin.
Yes, there was a lot of talk about the challenges - Luke Bowen, well-known from his days as the CEO of the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association, now working for the NT government on agriculture and fisheries issues, talked about the likelihood of disease blow-ins from countries to Australia's north, federal cost recovery imposts and the likelihood of sheep live exports being phased out were front and centre, and how social media is manipulating messages - these were all serious topics at the two-day LIVEXchange conference.
Offsetting that was the Darwin Harbour cruise organised by the Young Livestock Exporters Network's 300-strong membership.
Not only were they out in force and having a good catch-up but they were supported by the young at heart, receiving a $10,000 boost when a striking bronzed bull was auctioned off to the Queensland Livestock Exporters Association mid-voyage.
Then there was the gala dinner charity auction - that raised almost $150,000, to be shared between the Greg Smith Family Trust and Family of Seafarers Foundation.
I had my eye on a nice Angus hide floor rug, and seeing as I was seated at the Angus Australia table at dinner, thought it might earn me a few brownie points to pop in a few bids, especially as it was the first cab off the rank.
We all know the adage that it's the first item at an auction that's the cheapest so I thought my luck might be in.
Let's just say, the opening bid was close to my finishing figure and there was not a lot of point in me running the bidding up - others were doing that much better than my bank account would let me. I should have known that industry people will always be extra generous for a cause dear to their hearts, and it was a pleasure to witness.
LIVEXchange is run by LiveCorp and the Australian Livestock Exporters' Association, this year in conjunction with the Northern Territory Livestock Exporters' Association, and NTLEA CEO Tom Dawkins said feedback on the conference outcomes had been very positive.
"The discussions confirmed our ongoing commitment to our customers, our animals and everyone working with us in the industry both here and overseas," he said.
Conference highlights included keynote speaker Major General Stephen Day, an address by Carolina Cucurella from the European Livestock and Meat Trades Union, and video messages from Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Senator Murray Watt and OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann.
While organisers were thrilled to see such a strong show of support for their industry in Darwin, it was taking place in the world capital of live export.
Beyond those optimistic walls, groups still remain implacably opposed to putting any livestock on boats, as Ms Cucurella's presentation on the EU Green Deal showed, while Australian agriculture's special representative Su McClusky outlined the level of misunderstanding there is in the wold about our primary industries in general.
We also have banks taking moral stands based on misguided reasoning, so let's hope the enthusiasm generates more ways of getting on the front foot.
- Sally Gall, North Queensland Register senior journalist.
Talk of the North is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
