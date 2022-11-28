The crowd at the Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre was kept on the edge of their seats during the season finale of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Australia on the weekend.
They held a collective breath to find out whether Aaron Kleier would claim a fifth consecutive national title.
Catch up on the results from the close competition here.
