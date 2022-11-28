North Queensland Register
Professional Bull Riders entertain at Townsville final

November 29 2022 - 8:00am
The crowd at the Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre was kept on the edge of their seats during the season finale of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Australia on the weekend.

