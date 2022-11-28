North Queensland Register
Heifers sell from $370 - $1810, average $1209 at Sarina

November 28 2022 - 5:00pm
Quality cattle hold value at Sarina

Sarina combined agents yarded 305 head on Friday, comprising 103 steers, 111 heifers, 46 cows and calves and 37 bulls.

