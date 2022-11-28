Quality cattle hold value at Sarina

Sarina combined agents yarded 305 head on Friday, comprising 103 steers, 111 heifers, 46 cows and calves and 37 bulls.
Good quality cattle sold firm on a falling market, with secondary cattle selling easier.
Heifers sold from $370 - $1810 to average $1209, cows sold from $100 - $1820, to average $1318 and cows and calves sold from $2150 - $2420, to average $2330. Steers sold from $360 - $1800, average $1127, and bulls sold from $100 - $1900, to average $1060.
Curtis Cattle Co, Koumala, sold Brangus cows and calves for $2420. C and I Kinnear, Bloomsbury, sold No. 1 Brangus heifers for $1810 and $1760 and No. 2 Brangus steers for $1430. B and SK Pearson, Mt Ossa, sold Droughtmater feeder steers for $1800.
DJ and MJ Lockie, Sarina, sold Brangus weaner steers for $1300. Carrol Family Trust, Pinevale, sold Brahman No.1 and 2 heifers for $1520. ABG Turner, Blenheim, Nebo, sold Braford cows for $1800. They also sold No. 2 Braford steers for $1460.
John McGrath, Alligator Creek, sold Brahman weaner steers for $1220. Wayne Brow, Mirani, sold Brangus bullocks returning $2200. Matt Deguara, Calen, sold PTIC Brahman cows for $1820. Tolsworth Hay and Grazing, Nebo, sold Brangus heifers returning $1800.
