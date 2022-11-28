Quality cattle hold value at Sarina

Curtis Cattle Co, Koumala, sold Brangus cows and calves for $2420. C and I Kinnear, Bloomsbury, sold No. 1 Brangus heifers for $1810 and $1760 and No. 2 Brangus steers for $1430. B and SK Pearson, Mt Ossa, sold Droughtmater feeder steers for $1800.