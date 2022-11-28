Local restockers benefit from price slip at Mareeba

A pen of nine steers on a/c J and J Westbrook made 498.2c and weighed 241kg to return $1198.45/hd. A pen of six heifers on a/c J and J Westbrook made 348.2c weighed 268kg returning $931.44/hd. Yearling bulls topped at 450.2c on a/c Symmetry Building that weighed 207kg to return $930.41/hd. A pen of 10 Brangus steers on a/c Dillon and Co made 528.2c and weighed 217kg to return $1146.90/hd.