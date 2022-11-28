Local restockers benefit from price slip at Mareeba

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 969 cattle last week.
The prime cattle consisted of 44 bullocks, 10 heifers, 128 cows and 396 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 210 steers, 89 heifers and eight cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of another mixed yarding with lanes of rough type bulls and a small number of quality ox and cows on offer.
The yarding was drawn from Cape York, Georgetown and local Tablelands and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 10 to 20c easier, bulls were 10 to 20c easier and cows were 5 to 10c easier on the previous week's rates.
Steers and bullocks 400-600kg sold to 380c and averaged 330c, and those over 600-750kg topped at 358c to average 349c. Heifers 400-500kg topped at 350c, averaging 350c. Cows 400-500kg made 304c and averaged 264c, cows 500-600kg topped at 300c, average 300c, and cows over 600kg reached 292c, averaging 265c. Bulls 500-650kg made 302c and averaged 225c, while bulls over 650kg reached 258c to average 244c.
Bullocks topped at 350.2c on a/c Fapani Grazing that weighed 601kg to return $2104.70/hd. The top pen of cows sold on a/c MC and DJ Mosch for 286.2c, weighing 483kg to return $1383.30/hd. Top of the heavy bulls sold on a/c RP Doull for 262.2c, weighing 615kg to return $1612.53/hd.
Store cattle were made up of Brahman and flat back steers and heifers on offer with the price shifting back from the previous sale making it good for local restockers.
Steers under 200kg reached 528c to average 516c, steers 200 - 300kg sold to 528c, averaging 478c, and steers 300 - 400kg topped at 438c and averaged 346c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 400c and averaged 301c, heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 372c, averaging 339c, and heifers 300 - 400kg made 322c to average 307c.
A pen of nine steers on a/c J and J Westbrook made 498.2c and weighed 241kg to return $1198.45/hd. A pen of six heifers on a/c J and J Westbrook made 348.2c weighed 268kg returning $931.44/hd. Yearling bulls topped at 450.2c on a/c Symmetry Building that weighed 207kg to return $930.41/hd. A pen of 10 Brangus steers on a/c Dillon and Co made 528.2c and weighed 217kg to return $1146.90/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.