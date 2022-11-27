An arrest warrant has been issued for a 43-year-old man following an ongoing investigation into the helicopter crash in West Arnhem Land in February that killed Outback Wrangler star Chris 'Willow' Wilson.
Media outlets are reporting that his long-time friend and colleague crocodile wrangler Matt Wright as the potential suspect.
Police said the man had been contacted via his legal team and informed he must present himself to Northern Territory Police in Darwin by 9am on November 30.
The man will be charged with perverting the course of justice, destruction of evidence, fabricating evidence, interfering with witnesses and two times unlawful entry.
On February 28, Chris Wilson was killed when the Robinson R44 helicopter he was hanging 30 metres below collided with trees and the ground.
In September this year, a 44-year-old Northern Territory helicopter pilot was also charged by police.
Michael Burbidge was charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, attempt to pervert the course of justice, destruction of evidence and provide false statement in a statutory declaration.
Former acting NT senior sergeant, Neil Mellon, was also charged with 32 offences in relation to the crash investigation.
Willow Wilson appeared on National Geographic's Outback Wrangler for more than ten years. The program is seen in 130 countries.
Only last month, Northern Territory Police called upon the community to supply images taken of or inside a Robinson R44 Raven II bearing the call sign VH-IDW between 2020 and 2022.
The R44, the aircraft involved in the crash, was believed to be used for scenic and adventure tours in the Territory between 2020 and 2022 and police would like to speak with anyone who may have travelled in the aircraft.
At the time, Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Corey Borton said police were particularly interested in anyone who may have taken photos or videos of, or in this aircraft, to come forward and provide these images to police.
The father-of-two's body was found 40 metres from the main wreckage at the King River crash site, a preliminary Air Transport Safety Bureau report revealed in April.
He was attached to a line using a harness so he could harvest eggs from difficult-to-access crocodile nests in swampy areas while the helicopter hovered above.
The crashed helicopter was one of three involved in collecting eggs on the day. It was found by one of the other crews after failing to respond to radio calls.
He leaves behind his wife Danielle and two young sons, Ted, 4, and Austin, 1.
Pilot Sebastian Robinson was seriously injured in the incident and was airlifted to Maningrida, before being transferred to hospital in Darwin.
At the time, Outback Wrangler presenter Matt Wright said "his family and team (were) absolutely devastated by the tragic accident".
"(They) are heartbroken by the loss of their best friend and highly respected colleague Chris 'Willow' Wilson," said a statement issued by The Fordham Company a day after the crash.
A preliminary ATSB analysis of the site indicated the accident happened when the helicopter's main rotor blade struck and cut through a tree trunk multiple times before the aircraft hit the ground.
Initial assessments indicated the engine had stopped prior to the helicopter hitting the ground.
Anyone with information regarding the helicopter is asked to contact police on 131 444 or make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersnt.com.au.
