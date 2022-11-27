North Queensland Register
Celebrating farm families central to National Agriculture Day

By Angela Seng-Williams, Growcom Head of Engagement and Advocacy
November 27 2022 - 11:00am
National Agriculture Day celebrated Queensland's growers.

National days of this and that are popping up on our calendars more and more each year. Why? Because they work. Having a day dedicated to a particular product, service, social issue or in this case sector, forces people to stop and think about how their lives relate.

