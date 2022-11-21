A Belvedere man, 21, has been killed in a tractor crash at Mundoo, near Innisfail.
Early investigations indicate at around 6.30am on Monday, a tractor with a cane bin attached was travelling along Douglas Road when it overturned.
The 21-year-old driver and sole occupant of the tractor suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
