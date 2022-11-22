North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Kenilworth's Brahman heifers make Australian record at Charters Towers

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated November 22 2022 - 5:59pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelvin and Margaret Maloney sold heifers to $5300 on Friday and are pictured with agent Malcolm Smith, and buyers Patrick and Delinda Sheahan. Picture: Patrice Jones

Two years after they made headlines for selling females to a level never seen at a commercial sale before, Kelvin and Margaret Maloney rewrote an Australian record at Charters Towers on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.