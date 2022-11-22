Two years after they made headlines for selling females to a level never seen at a commercial sale before, Kelvin and Margaret Maloney rewrote an Australian record at Charters Towers on Friday.
The pair had every reason to feel proud after they sold 104 grey polled and scurred females to an Australian commercial Brahman heifer record high of $5300/head.
The previous best of $3544 was set by the Mt Coolon family in 2020 and was beaten by $1756.
Overall the line of polled Brahman heifers averaged $5250.
Kelvin and Margaret along with their son-in-law and daughter, Brad and Kelveen Hancock, have been breeding polled Brahman cattle for more than 50 years.
Auctioneer Liam Kirkwood of Ray White Geaney Kirkwood, Charters Towers, said it was the quality of the heifers that attracted the buying gallery and the bids came hard and fast.
"I did get a quick lesson in adding up pretty fast, but don't think I missed a bid," he told North Queensland Register.
"Anyone who knows the Maloney family knows they only sell top quality, and there was a real demand for these heifers."
The entire run was bought by Patrick and Delinda Sheahan from The Valley of Lagoons, Ingham.
The booked out store sale saw a yarding of 4426 cattle.
Mr Kirkwood said several lines of feeder steers achieved attractive rates due to good demand.
"All of the usual buyers were in attendance with strong competition from local and western graziers," Mr Kirkwood said.
A pen of 23 heavy feeder steers on behalf of the Amity Cattle Co, Amity, Mingela made 402.2c/kg and weighed 492kg to return $1977/hd.
A pen of 24 light mickeys on account of Darryl Dempsey made 614.2c/kg, weighed 162kg, returning $994/head.
A pen of four heifers from LJ and B Schneider, Settlin Downs, Mt Fox made 860.2c/kg, and weighed 340kg to return $2924/hd.
A run of 90 cows and calves, sold from a range of $1275 to a top of $1860/unit.
