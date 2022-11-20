The Northern Territory livestock community is mourning one of its most significant businessmen, following the death of Norman Fisher in an East Arnhem helicopter crash last week.
Mr Fisher was a driving force in the Fisher family's extensive buffalo, cattle and contract mustering operations which include pastoral stations Swim Creek, Mary River East and Wombungi.
He had also built-up a large commercial presence in the crocodile industry and maintained significant land management partnerships with Traditional Owners in areas like Ramingining - the location of his tragic death.
The son of Alan and Sheree Fisher, the 47-year-old was an expert helicopter pilot and widely respected for his mustering skills.
NT Buffalo Industry Council president Adrian Philips said Mr Fisher's death sent shockwaves across the many industries and communities in which he and the Fisher family are involved.
Mr Phillips said the Fisher family's involvement in the NT buffalo industry stretched back over 50 years.
"Norm was a once-in-a-lifetime operator," Mr Phillips said.
"He is truly irreplaceable.
"In terms of his role in the Fisher family and his presence across the industry, it's impossible to measure the sense of loss that we're all feeling this week.
"Norm built an incredible legacy which we know will live on proudly, especially in his children."
In its statement paying tribute to Mr Fisher, the NT Buffalo Industry Council said it was grateful that the privacy of the family was being respected as it came to grips with the tragedy. A memorial service for Mr Fisher is being planned for early December at Swim Creek Station, east of Darwin.
At around 2:45pm on November 15, police received reports of the crash, and Mr Fisher was declared deceased at the scene.
At the time, Superintendent Drew Slape said investigations into the cause of the crash were still ongoing and police were working closely with all relevant stakeholders.
Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said an investigation into the crash had been launched.
"The ATSB has commenced a transport safety investigation into the collision with terrain of a two-seat Robinson R22 helicopter south of Ramingining, in East Arnhem Land, NT," Mr Mitchell said.
"The pilot and sole occupant of the helicopter was fatally injured, and the helicopter was destroyed in the accident."
Mr Mitchell said the ATSB would likely have a full report of the crash within six to eight weeks.
"The ATSB is deploying a team of transport safety investigators with experience in aircraft operations and maintenance from (ATSB's) Perth and Canberra offices to the accident site, to begin the evidence collection phase of the investigation," he said.
"... ATSB investigators will survey and map the accident site and collect any relevant components for further examination and analysis at ATSB's technical facilities."
