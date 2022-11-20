North Queensland Register
Territory cattle industry mourns loss of pilot killed in crash

Updated November 21 2022 - 8:13am, first published 8:09am
Norm Fisher was killed in a helicopter crash in November.

The Northern Territory livestock community is mourning one of its most significant businessmen, following the death of Norman Fisher in an East Arnhem helicopter crash last week.

