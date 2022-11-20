People are very quick to make assumptions about journalists.
It was a little past 9am on Monday when the phone rang from an unknown number.
I politely answered and asked the gentleman how he was.
"I guess I'm talking to you from Brisbane?" he asked, presuming that I resided in the big smoke.
"No actually, today I'm currently working from Biggenden, in the North Burnett," I responded. The voice on the other end of the line went quiet.
"All of our editorial journalists work from home, in different parts of the state," I said.
When most people think of a newsroom they probably presume it's just like the movies; open-plan desks, photocopiers everywhere and an editor sitting in a private office either firing or yelling at someone.
When they think of a journalist, they are probably either writing about 'How to lose a guy in 10 days' or getting in trouble for writing something out of context.
The big screen really hasn't done journalism many favours when it comes to how it is depicted.
Rural journalism isn't anything like that, especially not at the North Queensland Register.
While the Reggie has one dedicated journalist and senior journalist, the team at our sister paper, Queensland Country Life, help to lend a hand in covering the issues that occur in the northern part of the state.
Each morning at 8.45am our eight journalists from across the state jump on a news meeting via video call; it's the closest thing they get to an office.
For the next half an hour, sometimes 45 minutes, they each take the floor to pitch what they intend to write for the day.
Some of them are in Blackall, Julia Creek or even down in Dirranbandi.
They have to compete with bellowing cattle for the microphone as they log on from an early morning cattle sale or hold their hand still so not to lose the one bar of service they've found while on the road.
Unlike the movies, their story pitches are very rarely handed out to them. They have to use contacts, pick up the phones and mingle in the community to find their story leads.
Then they get to work.
Instant online messages have replaced the casual chats around the water bubbler and phones and emails are the closest interactions we have each day.
The Royal Queensland Show and our own editorial conference are the only two events each year when our entire team is in the one place.
While our mastheads have a head office in Brisbane, our journalists have been in the regions for years now. They are there when drought breaks and when disaster strikes. They live the highs and the lows of a small town with you.
Unfortunately our North Queensland Register journalist Zoe Thomas has recently finished in her position.
I'm sure our readers will agree that Zoe left a huge mark in the north and told so many valuable stories in her time with this masthead.
But it means we are on the hunt for a new journalist; someone with a passion for the north and an enthusiastic attitude to cover a diverse and important part of Queensland.
Country races, on-farm visits, council rounds and cattle sales make this role an exciting opportunity.
And the best bit...you don't have to be based in Brisbane!
