After serving more than two years in the role, Burdekin cane grower Ricky Mio has resigned from his position as AgForce cane president.
His departure was announced during the recent AgForce elections.
Mr Mio became the inaugural AgForce cane president back in May 2020, when Burdekin-based cane farmer group Invicta Combined Growers' Organisation (ICGO) become the organisation's fourth commodity.
The proud second-generation Clare farmer, works with his family across grain, cane, cattle and sheep.
Mr Mio officially resigned from the role on Tuesday, and he told the North Queensland Register that the time was right.
"About 12 months ago, I started to look at my exit and let people know of my plans to leave the leadership role," he said.
"It was interesting at the start in the fact, going into a peak industry group (AgForce) that represents more than one commodity.
"There were certain topics that obviously were different, but at the end of the day, I think a lot of the issues that we all had were very similar."
Mr Mio said it was an industry achievement becoming a fourth commodity of AgForce and the greater representation it now has a result.
"I leave the role, having represented a large cohort of cane growers right across north Queensland and bringing more cane growers to the fold and joining AgForce for better representation of the region," he said.
"At the end of the day, our goals are just to achieve a better outcome for growers sustainably and financially."
Mr Mio said the industry still faces numerous challenges regarding sugarcane production including milling issues.
Mr Mio is replaced by local Burdekin cane farmer Russell Hall, who served as a director in the AgForce cane board.
Russell is a third-generation Clare farmer with a passion to share the story of what it is to farm.
Mr Hall's grandfather was given a returned soldier grant, initially farming tobacco, then moving to rice.
Mr Hall's family shifted into cane in the mid-'90s, where new now grows cane and soybean on his 340 hectare property at Clare.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
