North Queensland Register
Home/News

Clare cane farmer Russell Hall appointed new AgForce cane president

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated November 18 2022 - 1:08pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former AgForce cane president Ricky Mio (left) and taking over the reins is local Burdekin cane farmer Russell Hall (right). Pictures supplied

After serving more than two years in the role, Burdekin cane grower Ricky Mio has resigned from his position as AgForce cane president.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.