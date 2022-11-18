Kelvin and Margaret Maloney have every reason to feel proud and are rejoicing this afternoon, after they sold 104 Grey polled and poll scur Brahman heifers at the Charters Towers Special Store Sale which sold to a new record price of $5300/head today.
The previous record of $3544 per head was set by the Collinsville family in 2020, has been beaten by $1756/head today.
Successful buyers were Patrick and Delinda Sheahan of The Valley of Lagoons, Ingham.
Kelvin and Margaret along with son in law and daughter Brad and Kelveen Hancock, have been breeding polled Brahman cattle for more than 50 years and during that time have invested heavily in good genetics, which has been rewarded in today's record breaking sale.
The heifers were marketed by Charters Towers agent Malcolm Smith in conjunction with Liam Kirkwood of Ray White Geaney Kirkwood, Charters Towers.
After the sale in 2020 Margaret Maloney said they were astonished with the result.
"Surprised would be an absolute understatement," Mrs Maloney said.
North Queensland Register and Country Country Life will have a full report next week on this massive result.
