Grey polled and scur Brahman heifers make $5300/head anfd rewrites the record book

By Helen Walker
Updated November 18 2022 - 7:59pm, first published 7:00pm
New record: A line of 104 Grey polled and poll scur heifers offered Kelvin and Margaret Maloney of Collinsville, sold at the Charters Towers Special Store Sale today and created a new record price of $5300 per head. Picture Facebook.

Kelvin and Margaret Maloney have every reason to feel proud and are rejoicing this afternoon, after they sold 104 Grey polled and poll scur Brahman heifers at the Charters Towers Special Store Sale which sold to a new record price of $5300/head today.

